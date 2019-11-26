New Delhi: As soon the Supreme Court ordered open ballot floor test for the Devendra Fadnavis Maharashtra government, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) summoned its party MLAs to the Wankhede Stadium at 9 PM on Tuesday.

“We will prove our majority. Tonight at 9 pm, all BJP MLAs will meet at Garware Club in Mumbai”, BJP leader Rao Saheb Danve told reporters after party’s core group meeting, which comes minutes after the three-judge bench comprising Justices NV Ramana, Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna directed that the floor test will be telecast live.

The Sena-NCP-Congress welcomed the top court’s verdict calling it a milestone in the Indian democracy. “I am grateful to honourable SC for upholding democratic values and constitutional principles. It’s heartening that the Maharashtra Verdict came on the Constitution Day, a Tribute to Bharatratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar!” tweeted NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar.

Echoing similar remarks, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that truth has won. He also exuded confidence that the ‘Maha Vikas Aghadi’ coalition can prove the majority within 30 minutes. “Truth has won. The court has given 30 hours, we can prove majority in 30 minutes”, Raut claimed.

The Congress party, on the other hand, called the verdict a slap on the BJP-Ajit Pawar alliance. The grand old party also accused them of hijacking the ‘mandate’. “Those who sought to avoid the ‘floor test’ to rule by stealth and deception stand exposed,” Senior Congress leader Randeep Surjewala tweeted.

What happened in the Supreme Court today?

The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the Maharashtra Government to conduct a floor test to prove its majority in the House by 5 PM on Wednesday after considering the competing claims of the opposition parties.

Having heard the parties, the bench of the top court were of the opinion that since oath taking of the MLAs had not taken place a floor test should be conducted as soon as possible on November 27. The court said a pro tem speaker would be appointed and the floor test would not be conducted by secret ballot and the proceedings would be telecast live.