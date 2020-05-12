New Delhi: With the entire nation at the edge of their seats for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement at 8 PM today, the Ministry of Civil Aviation on Tuesday gave a major hint at resuming flight services after the end of the third phase of lockdown. Also Read - Lockdown Impact on Couples: Fuelled Physical Intimacy or Forced Togetherness?

Issuing an SOP to all aviation stakeholders, including carriers and airline operators, the ministry listed a few precautionary measures for resuming flights.

Here's what the aviation advisory stated:

> People above 80 years of age to be restricted from travel in Phase I of flight resumption.

> No cabin baggage will be allowed in the initial phase, checked-in baggage to be only one piece of weight less than 20 kg.

> Any passenger or staff showing any symptom will not be allowed to enter the airport terminal building.

> Passengers whose Aarogya Setu app does not show “green” are not to be allowed to enter the airport terminal building.