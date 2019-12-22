New Delhi: In the wake of Prime Minister’s Narendra Modi’s scheduled rally at Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, the Delhi Traffic Police has released a traffic advisory so that commuters face no hurdles while travelling to and fro Delhi.

In an advisory, police said parking for cars will be inside and behind the Civic Centre.

Bus would be allocated space to park on Mata Sundri Road, Power House Road, Velodrome Road, Rajghat parking, Shanti Van parking, service roads of Rajghat and the Samta Sthal, it said.

Outside Broadcasting (OB) vans will be parked on the footpath of JLN Marg opposite to the Ramlila Ground beyond Gate number 2 and up to Kamla Market, the advisory stated.

No commercial vehicle will be allowed from Rajghat Chowk and Delhi Gate Chowk towards Guru Nanak Chowk via JLN Marg, Chatta Rail towards Delhi Gate Chowk via Netaji Subhash Marg, Paharganj Chowk towards Ajmeri Gate via DBG Road, Ram Charan Aggarwal Chowk towards Delhi Gate Chowk via Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, DDU Minto Road towards Kamla Market Chowk via Vivekanand Marg and Barakhamba Tolstoy towards Ranjit Singh Flyover, it stated.

Gurugram Traffic Police also issued a traffic advisory late Saturday for Sirhol toll and Kapashera.

“Delhi Police has informed that restrictions will be imposed on Delhi borders on NH-48 (Sirhol toll) and Kapashera from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM tomorrow, i.e., 22 Dec 2019. Residents are advised to avoid non-essential travel to Delhi during these hours tomorrow,” a tweet by the traffic police read.

The Prime Minister’s rally will mark the official beginning of the BJP’s poll campaign for the upcoming Delhi Assembly Election, likely to take place in February.

The rally will also be taking place amid violent protests across the nation, including Delhi, against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).