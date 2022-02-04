New Delhi: Ahead of Punjab Assembly elections 2022, the Enforcement Directorate has arrested Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s nephew, Bhupendra Singh Honey in connection with an illegal sand-mining case. Honey was taken into custody last night under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). He will be produced in a CBI court today.Also Read - Ex-Babus or Netas ---Who Have An Edge in Bureaucrats' Choice Phagwara?

#WATCH | Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi's nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) from Jalandhar on Thursday evening following day-long questioning in an illegal sand mining case: Sources pic.twitter.com/6ciwmY1mhX — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2022

Earlier last month, the probe agency had raided CM’s nephew and several others as part of a money-laundering probe against companies involved in illegal sand mining and had seized ₹ 8 crore. ED had initiated money laundering probe on the basis of FIR registered at Saheed Bhagat Singh Nagar Police Station under section 379, 420, 465, 467, 468 and 471 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 21 (1) and 4(1) of Mines and Minerals (Regulation of Development) Act, 1957 in March 2018. Also Read - Former Punjab Congress Chief Jakhar Backs Channi As CM Candidate; Says High Command's Decision To Be Accepted By All

Sources close to the probe agency had asserted that Channi’s nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey had formed a company named Punjab Realtors and the allegation is that the Malikpur quarry in Nawashahar was illegally allotted.

Reacting to the raids, the Punjab CM had stated that a recent raid at his relative Bhupinder Singh Honey’s house indicated that it was ‘revenge’ for the security breach during PM Modi’s visit to Ferozepur in Punjab.

He had alleged that Enforcement Directorate, Income Tax, and other agencies are being used by the Centre to implicate him.

“I have come to know that ED said, ‘Don’t forget PM Modi’s Ferozepur visit.’ This raid reflects ‘revenge’. In order to implicate me, my nephew was interrogated for 24 hours … The agency didn’t get any proof against me,” said the Punjab CM while addressing a presser.