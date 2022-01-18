New Delhi: Days ahead of Punjab Assembly Election 2022, the Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday raided Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s nephew and several others as part of a money-laundering probe against companies involved in illegal sand mining. Officials said that at least 10-12 locations in the state are being covered by the officials of the federal agency and the action is being undertaken under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).Also Read - EC Postpones Punjab Assembly Polls, Voting to be Held on Feb 20 Instead of Feb 14

Reacting to the raids, the national president of the Indian Youth Congress said ‘BJP had started its poll campaign in the state’.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “It’s very sad to know that raid is being conducted on the premises of Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi’s relative in connection with a case of illegal sand mining. Punjab CM & his relatives are involved in illegal sand mining.”

Meanwhile, speaking to a leading portal, sources close to the probe agency asserted that Channi’s nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey had formed a company named Punjab Realtors and the allegation is that the Malikpur quarry in Nawashahar was illegally allotted.

The state is poll-bound with voting slated to take place for its 117 assembly seats on February 20.