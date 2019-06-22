New Delhi: The United States has yet again warned India against Russian S-400 Triumf missile deal ahead of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s visit to India next week.

“With respect to S-400, we are urging all our allies and partners, India included, to forgo transactions with Russia that risk triggering CAATSA (Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act). This is a time we will be encouraging India to look at alternatives,” a senior State Department official said in a conference call yesterday.

The official was giving a preview of Pompeo’s India visit which is the first highest level visit from a Trump administration official after Prime Minister Modi was sworn in for his second term last month.

During his visit, Pompeo will meet Prime Minister Modi and his new Indian counterpart External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, whom the official described as one of the visionaries behind the expansion of the US-India strategic partnership.

Earlier the Indian government clarified that it had no plans to scrap the multi-billion dollar deal it signed with Moscow in October 2018. Notably,the two countries (India and Russia) had signed a USD 5 billion S-400 air defence system deal after wide-ranging talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin.