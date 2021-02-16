Puducherry Assembly Elections 2021: Ahead of the assembly elections 2021, the Congress party in Puducherry plunged into the minority as four MLAs quit the party in the past two days. Following the resignations, the strength of the party in the UT has come down to 11 in the Assembly of 30 members, while its ally DMK has three MLAs and one Independent. Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit the poll-bound UT tomorrow. He will kick-start the party’s campaign in Puducherry, where Assembly polls are scheduled to be held in the next few months. This will be Rahul’s first visit to the UT, since his party came into power. Also Read - 'Pay Me Rs 5 Crore And I Will Kill PM Modi': Puducherry Man Arrested After Shocking FB Post

Fresh Jolt to Grand Old Party, A John Kumar, a Close Aide of Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy Quits Also Read - Schools to Reopen in Puducherry, Karaikal Regions From Jan 4, Classes Will be Held Till 1 PM

In yet another jolt to the ruling Congress dispensation, A John Kumar, a close confidant of Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, resigned his MLA post. He was elected from the Kamaraj Nagar constituency in 2019 bypoll. He was the fourth Congress lawmaker to quit the party in a couple of days. Also Read - Puducherry: Schools to Reopen From Jan 4, Colleges From Tomorrow | Details Here