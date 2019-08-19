New Delhi: Ahead of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi’s 75th birth anniversary, his son and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday tweeted a video paying homage to him. Rahul added that he would be doing so all of this week.

“This week we will celebrate my father Rajiv Gandhi Ji’s 75th birth anniversary with memorial events across India. To honour him, each day this week, I will draw attention to one of his many incredible achievements. Today, the Information Technology revolution,” Rahul tweeted.

The video then goes on to credit Rajiv with sowing the seeds of revolution in the IT sector in the country.

It talks about the role Rajiv played in digitizing India, ensuring that India was ‘equipped for future’. It adds, “Computers become the symbol of ambitious Indians, entrepreneurs like NR Narayana Murthy, Shiv Nadar and Azim Prem set-up world-class IT companies, through MTNL Indians could connect to 243 overseas countries, digitised telephone exchanges, PCO’s introduced to connect rural and urban India and first Indian Railways introduced Digital reservation for tickets.”

The 55-second video ends by quoting Rajiv saying, “India missed the industrial revolution, it cannot afford to miss the computer revolution.”

Later, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also paid tribute to the former prime minister and lauded him for ‘bringing the IT revolution and strengthening the panchayati raj institutions in the country’.

Speaking in Jaipur, he said, “it used to be a tough task to connect through telephone lines and there were very few colour televisions”. But things changed due to the vision of Rajiv, he said.

“Today you book train, bus or flight tickets on mobile. You need not stand in queues like people in the past. You can see what is happening around the world and can contact anyone in a short time. This did not happen in just one day,” he said.

Rajiv became the prime minister after the 1984 assassination of his mother and then prime minister Indira Gandhi. At the age of 40, Rajiv became the youngest to hold that office in the country.

In May 1991, he was assassinated in a suicide bombing during an election rally in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu.