Srinagar: Ahead of the Republic Day, security has been beefed up and additional arrangements made in Kashmir. Security forces in Kashmir will ensure that Republic Day passes on peacefully, IG Kashmir police Vijay Kumar said on Friday.

Further, to ensure foolproof security, the police is using modern gadgets. Counter planning has also been done to foil any militant plans which may cause any disturbance on Republic Day.

An alert has also been sounded in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of possible terror strikes.

Checkpoints have been erected at many places across Kashmir and frisking has been intensified. Police personnel are seen at many places stopping and checking vehicles.

The main Republic Day function will be held in Jammu where Lieutenant Governor G.C. Murmu will address and take the salute, while in Srinagar, the Republic Day function will be held at the Sher-e-Kashmir stadium.

The Republic Day functions will also be held in all the police headquarters across the Union Territory of J&K.

Earlier this month, the J&K Police busted a terror module in Srinagar and arrested five militants. A large number of arms and ammunition including gelatin sticks, explosives, detonators and body vests were recovered from the arrested Jaish militants.

