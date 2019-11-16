Thiruvananthapuram: Ahead of the opening of the Sabarimala shrine at 5 PM Saturday, 10 women devotees were sent back from Pamba, news agency ANI reported.

The women, in the age group of 10 to 50 years, had come from Andhra Pradesh to offer prayers at Lord Ayyappa’s shrine. The temple is scheduled to open today in the evening for the Mandala Pooja festival.

In view of the opening of the temple, security has been beefed up across Kerala.

Over 10,000 police personnel have been reported to be posted around the hill temple. Speaking to reporters, Pathanamthitta district collector had said that there was no need for declaring prohibitory orders like 2018.

The Supreme Court had Thursday referred the Sabarimala review pleas to a larger bench, while maintaining that it will not stay the September 28, 2018 order that allowed women of age bars to enter the temple, lifting the age-old barrier.

Kerala: Devotees throng Sannidhanam, ahead of their visit to #SabarimalaTemple. The temple is scheduled to open today in the evening for the Mandala Pooja festival. pic.twitter.com/zY7HUfdwXx — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2019

Unlike last year when women devotees were provided security, this time, the Kerala government has made it clear that it will not make any effort to see that women were taken to the temple to pray.

Kerala Police chief Loknath Behra told the media that everything was in place and he would be meeting the advocate general to get first-hand knowledge of the Supreme Court verdict. “Today, we will be observing things and depending on the situation, things will be reviewed,” said Behra.

The hill shrine of Lord Ayyappa will open at 5 PM with a new priest taking over the charge. The temple tantri and other officials of the Travancore Devasom Board (the body that looks after temples in the state) would also be present. It must be noted that devotees will be able to visit the temple from November 17, 5 AM.