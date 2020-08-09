New Delhi: Interacting with BJP workers of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, through video conference, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday emphasised the importance of staying connected even during the ongoing COVID pandemic. “Be it a pandemic or any other problem, we all have to work together and stay connected with the people. We have to provide assistance to all,” PM Modi said. Also Read - J&K: BJP Leader Out on Morning Walk Shot at by Unidentified Militants in Budgam; Third Attack in a Week

"For the development of New India, the entire nation needs to progress. Govt may function from a specific point, but its work should reach out to everyone and more importantly, to the person at the end of the ladder," PM Modi added.

"I'm sure that high-speed broadband connectivity that will be launched tomorrow will help people of Andaman & Nicobar Islands to have a virtual connect with other parts of the country. Everyone will be able to avail the benefits of all kinds of online services, amid pandemic," he asserted.

Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the Chennai-Andaman and Nicobar Island Submarine Cable System, which will provide better connectivity to the archipelago, on August 10, a senior BSNL official had said.

A submarine communications cable is a cable laid on the seabed between land-based stations to transmit telecommunication signals across stretches of ocean and sea.

The project envisages better connectivity from Chennai to Port Blair and seven other Islands — Swaraj Deep (Havelock), Long Island, Rangat, Hutbay (Little Andaman), Kamorta, Car Nicobar and Campbell Bay (Great Nicobar).