Chennai: In a dramatic development just a month ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021, VK Sasikala, a close confidante of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, on Wednesday night announced retirement from active politics. She issued a statement on her quitting politics and said that she will step aside from politics and pray that the Amma government is established in Tamil Nadu. The polls to Tamil Nadu assembly will be held on April 6 in a single phase. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021: Check Voting Date in Your Constituency

Prior to this development, the BJP earlier in the day, said the AIADMK would decide on accommodating VK Sasikala in the ruling party-led alliance for the April 6 assembly polls. Also Read - Chennai New Metro Fare: CM E Palaniswami Slashes Metro Ticket Rates | Check Fare Structure Here

The AIADMK, in a quick reaction, ruled out accommodating her or her nephew TTV Dhinakaran led Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam either in the party or in the alliance led by it for the elections. Also Read - Chants of 'Chinnamma' and 500 Kg Garland Welcome Sasikala, Set Political Circles Abuzz

AIADMK senior leader and Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar, when asked if the BJP recommended bringing Sasikala to the alliance led by his party and if there was any pressure on his party over it, he said, “no one can force us.”

“The BJP has never interfered in the AIADMK’s internal affairs and a big rumour was doing the rounds as if the saffron party was pressuring his party on the matter,” he said.

There is no scope ‘100 per cent’ for Sasikala or AMMK joining the AIADMK or the alliance and this is the stand of the party, he asserted.

Party’s ideology and electoral alliances were two different things and the AIADMK’s stand is to keep Sasikala and AMMK at bay, he said.

After four years, former AIADMK leader VK Sasikala returned to Tamil Nadu on Monday to a grand welcome by supporters, with her arrival leaving the ruling party in jitters ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

Sasikala, who left from Bengaluru in the morning, was greeted by large number of people at several places en route with firecrackers, garlands, showers of petals and drumbeats.