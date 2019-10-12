New Delhi: Ahead of his tête-à-tête with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took a stroll along the Mahabalipuram beach. Giving a special message of cleanliness and fitness, PM Modi took to plogging and picked up litter from the beach.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Modi also shared a video of him where he is seen picking up wastes including plastic bottles and wrappers, from the beach.

He mentioned that he later handed over the ‘collection’ to Jeyaraj, a part of the hotel staff.

“Plogging at a beach in Mamallapuram this morning. It lasted for over 30 minutes. Also handed over my ‘collection’ to Jeyaraj, who is a part of the hotel staff. Let us ensure our public places are clean and tidy! Let us also ensure we remain fit and healthy”, PM Modi wrote along with the video.

#WATCH PM Narendra Modi: Plogging at a beach in Mamallapuram this morning. It lasted for over 30 minutes. Also handed over my ‘collection’ to Jeyaraj, who is a part of the hotel staff. (source: PM Modi's Twitter) pic.twitter.com/At0iEQQogm — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2019

Earlier last month, PM Modi, in his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ had talked about plogging. He had also lauded India’s first plogger — Ripudaman, for his efforts towards both Swachh Bharat and the Fit India movement.

“Ripudaman Belviji is making unique effort by attempting plogging! When I first encountered the term Plogging, it was novel even to me. Perhaps this word is in usage in the certain measure in foreign lands. But, in India, Ripudaman has promoted it to a great extent”, PM Modi had said.

What is Plogging?

A combination of jogging with picking up litter is called Plogging. In 2016, it started as an organised activity in Sweden and later it spread to other countries. The picking-up-litter part can be seen as a cooling-down exercise after the exhausting cardio.