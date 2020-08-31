New Delhi: With a spike of 78,512 new cases, India’s tally of coronavirus cases or COVID-19 crossed 36 lakh, while the number of recoveries surged to 27,74,801, pushing the recovery rate to 76.62 per cent on Monday. The death toll, on the other hand, headed towards 65,000–64,469 to be specific after 971 people succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours. Also Read - Amit Shah Recovers After Post-COVID Care, Returns Home After Being Discharged From AIIMS

The fresh spike in cases comes a day before the country is all set for more relaxations outside the containment zones.

"India's COVID-19 case tally crosses 36 lakh mark with a spike of 78,512 new cases & 971 deaths in the last 24 hours. COVID-19 case tally in the country stands at 36,21,246 including 7,81,975 active cases, 27,74,802 cured/discharged/migrated & 64,469 deaths", said the health ministry.

The ministry claimed that the last five lakh recoveries have been recorded in only eight days in comparison to preceding same number of recoveries, which were recorded in 10 and nine days respectively.

Top developments here:

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 7,64,281 cases and 24,103 deaths; followed by Tamil Nadu with 4,15,590 cases and 7,137 deaths. Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, and Bihar come next.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on August 18 for post-COVID care, was discharged on Monday morning.

The Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government has decided to continue lockdown in containment zones till September 30. However, in line with the Centre’s ‘Unlock 4’ guidelines, open-air theatres will be allowed to open from September 21

Complete lockdown being observed in West Bengal in order to contain the spread of COVID-19. The state is observing complete lockdown for 2 days every week until end of August. There are total 1,59,785 COVID19 cases in the state, as per the latest health bulletin.

The Yogi Adityanth-led Uttar Pradesh government has decided to continue with weekend lockdown for another month, despite the Ministry of Home Affairs’ guidelines which said that states/UTs can’t impose local lockdowns outside containment zones.

1,873 new COVID-19 cases, 1,849 recovered cases and 9 deaths reported in Telangana on 30th August, taking the total number of positive cases to 1,24,963, including 31,299 active cases, 92,837 recovered cases & 827 deaths so far in the state, said Health Department, Govt. of Telangana.