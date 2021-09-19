New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday made a slew of announcements in the poll bound state of Uttarakhand. While addressing a press conference, Kejriwal promised 1 lakh government jobs within 6 months of government formation in the state. He further added that Aam Aadmi Party would reserve 80 per cent of job opportunities for the local people of the state. Unless jobs are provided, Kejriwal said his party would give Rs 5,000 a month to people.Also Read - Arvind Kejriwal Re-elected as AAP National Convenor For 3rd Consecutive Term

A monthly allowance of Rs 5,000 will be given to an unemployed person from every family till he or she avails of a job.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will create at least one lakh jobs.

A reservation of 80 per cent jobs in both private and government offices for the people of Uttarakhand.

A separate ministry will also be formed to check the unemployment rate and migration.

"These promises shall be fulfilled if the AAP party comes in power after winning the Assembly election," the Delhi Chief Minister said.

Kejriwal stated that whatever promises the party makes, it is even ensured that they fulfill them. He said, “Unlike to others, we do what we say. We are going to keep all our promises. If we say we will give free power to farmers 24×7 or give 300 units of power for free, we mean it. We have done it in Delhi, and we will do it here.”

“Successive governments in Uttarakhand have been devoid of good intentions and have only looted its resources,” Delhi CM added. He added, “When we came to power in Delhi in 2015, we were asked from where would we bring money needed to keep the commitments we had made to people. But we turned a deficit budget into one of profit within four years. All we did was wipe out corruption and everything else followed.”

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal had announced that retired Army colonel Ajay Kothiyal will be the party’s chief ministerial candidate in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly polls. He further asked the people of Uttarakhand to vote for Colonel Ajay Kothiyal and to give him a chance to run the hilly city.