Kolkata: Just when elections are approaching in West Bengal, an internal survey conducted by the state’s health department has found that the Coronavirus situation in 19 districts is “quite grim” as these places are seeing a steady rise in infections. “The infection rate has increased from 1.35 per cent to 1.78 per cent between March 15 and March 21. There are 19 districts on the list marked as red,” a source told news agency PTI. Further, Kolkata’s infection rate has risen to 3.04 per cent from 2.09 per cent during the reporting period, the survey showed. Also Read - What is Leading to Spike in Coronavirus Cases? Superspreader Events May be to Blame | Read Niti Aayog Expert's Take

This comes at a time when the state is headed for assembly elections slated to be held from March 27. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. Meanwhile, the state reported 404 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, pushing the tally to 5,81,403, the department said. The death toll mounted to 10,310 with two more fatalities. West Bengal now has 3,656 active cases, it said, adding 89,92,906 samples have been tested for coronavirus so far.

India is once again seeing a rise in its Coronavirus caseload after bending the curve, giving sleepless nights to health experts. Superspreader events like weddings might have a pivotal role to play in the recent surge in Coronavirus cases, an initial probe by the Union government has suggested. Niti Aayog expert Dr. VK Paul said that people have become lax in following Coronavirus-related protocol and have started attending mass gatherings, leading to the possibility of superspreading events.

“That (role of superspreader events) is what it looks like, as people have become lax in their behaviour. We must understand that there is still a large section of population that is vulnerable, especially in villages. We cannot afford to lower our guard at this stage, and should avoid mass gatherings as it can become superspreading events,” Hindustan Times had quoted Dr VK Paul, member (health), Niti Aayog, as saying.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Home Affairs(MHA) issued new guidelines asking all states and union territories to enhance proportion of RT-PCR tests, strictly enforce “test-track-treat” protocol and speed up the pace of vaccination to cover all priority groups.