New Delhi: As winter is approaching and there is chance for the Delhi-NCR to be turned into gas chamber, the Central government on Wednesday asked various states to curb air pollution in the national capital due to stubble burning. The Central government directed Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi governments to chalk out a comprehensive micro-level plan and promote use of bio-decomposer.Also Read - Heavy Rainfall Warning Issued For Several States; Details Inside

Tomar holds review meeting

In a review meeting with the state government officials and officials of agri-research body ICAR, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar pointed out that the states have not fully spent the Rs 600 crore given to them for this fiscal. Also Read - 7-Year-Old Locked In School For 18 Hours In UP's Sambhal As Staff Went Home Without Checking

“Rs 600 crore was already provided to the states this financial year and they have the unspent amount of Rs 300 Crore, which should be utilized properly,” an official statement quoted Tomar as having said in the meeting. Also Read - 4 Killed After Speeding Truck Mows Down People Sleeping on Road Divider in Delhi's Seemapuri

Achieve target of zero stubble burning

Tomar said the Centre and concerned states should jointly evolve a long-term plan and must undertake multi-pronged activities to achieve the target of zero stubble burning within a specified time-frame.

The minister reviewed the actions taken so far to check stubble burning and discussed proposed actions to be taken by the neighbouring states.

For effective control of paddy stubble burning during the ensuing season, Tomar said the states should chalk out a comprehensive action plan at the micro level.

“The states have been asked to establish a mechanism to ensure effective utilisation of machines, promote use of bio-decomposer in a complimentary mode with CRM machines, promote ex-situ utilisation of straw by way of mapping demand from industries like biomass-based power plants, bio-ethanol plants, etc,” the statement said.

Create awareness among farmers

The states have also been asked to run an intensive campaign to create mass awareness among farmers through media, social media, kisaan melas, seminars and advisories.

“If all the actions are taken at the state level in a holistic manner, the stubble burning can be effectively controlled during the coming season,” the minister said.

Tomar further added that the states should strive for achieving zero stubble burning in the very near future and promised all central government help to achieve this mission.

However, the union minister urged the officials to make arrangements to take the farmers to the sites where the Pusa Decomposer developed by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) is being used for practical demonstrations.