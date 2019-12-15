New Delhi: A day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi created controversy over his remark on Veer Savarkar, leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday stated that the Opposition will move a condemnation motion in the state assembly, over the Congress leader’s comments on Savarkar.

“The Opposition will move a condemnation motion in the state assembly, over Rahul Gandhi’s comments on Veer Savarkar,” Devendra Fadnavis said.

Saying that Shiv Sena was with the BJP earlier, Fadnavis said now the former ally is opposing every decision and and stopping all developmental works in the state.

He also demanded an unconditional apology from Rahul over his ‘My name is not Rahul Savarkar’ remark. He said the BJP would boycott the customary tea party to be hosted by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on the eve of the winter session of the state Assembly.

“Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should tender an unconditional apology over his remarks on Savarkar. He does not seem to have studied India’s history of the Independence movement,” Fadnavis said.

The statement from the BJP leader comes day after Rahul Gandhi, during a ‘Bharat Bachao Rally’ in Delhi on Saturday, rejected the BJP’s demand for apology over his ‘rape in India’ barb, and said that his name was Rahul Gandhi, not ‘Rahul Savarkar, and he will never tender apology for speaking the truth.

The Shiv Sena, on the other hand, which last month forged an alliance with the Congress and NCP to form the Maharashtra, on Saturday stated that the party has respect for Gandhi and Nehru, hence the Congress should not insult Savarkar.

“Veer Savarkar is a god (“daivat”) of the whole country and not just Maharashtra. The name Savarkar denotes national pride and self-respect. Like Nehru and Gandhi, Savarkar too dedicated his life to the country. Every such god must be revered. There is no compromise on this,” Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut said in a tweet. He has also said, “We respect Gandhi and Nehru. You should not insult Savarkar. Enough said.”

Notably, the winter session of the state legislature will begin in Nagpur on Monday and conclude on December 21.