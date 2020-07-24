New Delhi: The border tension between India and China simmered down after the Chinese troops withdrew itself from eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley. However, amid reports of re-escalation by China, India warned the counterpart and reminded it of the 1993 border agreement that mentions both sides to “strictly” observe the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Also Read - China Waiting For Bollywood Films, Writes Chinese Daily Global Times, After Galwan Clash

The warning comes ahead of the 17th India-China Working Mechanism for Consultation & Coordination (WMCC) scheduled to be held on Friday. The two nations last met on July 10.

Notably, the meeting is expected to engage in crucial discussions after China reportedly refused to budge from the flashpoints at Pangong Tso and Gogra Post in Ladakh, creating a roadblock on the consensus arrived at during the disengagement talks between both the countries.

The Ministry of External Affairs had earlier reiterated that India was “fully committed observing and respecting the LAC” and would not accept unilateral attempts “to change the status quo” of military activities.

“As conveyed earlier, respecting and strictly abiding by the LAC is the basis of peace and tranquillity in the border areas. Several agreements concluded by India and China since 1993 firmly acknowledge this. In my statement of June 26, I had noted that the conduct of Chinese forces this year, including the deployment of a large body of troops and changes in behaviour, accompanied by unjustified and untenable claims, has been in complete disregard of all the mutual agreements,” MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said during a press briefing.

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army troops have not been complying with the roadmap for a complete pullback, which was drawn out during the Corps Commander level meet on July 14.

“Both sides are engaged in discussions through the established diplomatic and military channels to achieve this objective expeditiously. I had informed last week that the 4th round of the meeting of the Senior Commanders was held on 14th July, where they also discussed further steps to ensure complete disengagement,” the MEA spokesperson said.

The Indian security establishments said that the Chinese retreated a bit and then returned; so there is a need for “constant verification” of the consensus achieved during the meetings between the Indian and Chinese military delegates.

Notably, the WMCC meeting later today will be held via video conferencing between Joint Secretary (East Asia) Naveen Srivastava, and Wu Jianghao, director-general of the Department of Boundary and Oceanic Affairs in China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.