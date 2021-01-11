New Delhi: Ahead of the much-awaited Coronavirus vaccination drive, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet the Chief Ministers of all states on Monday via video conference. Notably, this will be the first interaction between the PM and the CMs after the national drug regulator gave its approval for emergency use to two vaccines, one by the Serum Institute and the other by Bharat Biotech. “At 4 PM on Monday 11th January, PM Narendra Modi will interact with Chief Ministers of all states via video conferencing. They will discuss the Covid-19 situation and the vaccination rollout,” the Prime Minister’s Office said. Also Read - After Ban on Trump's Account, PM Modi Becomes Most Followed Active Politician on Twitter

1) The Prime Minister will chair the meeting slated to begin at 4 pm Monday. He will be apprised by the CMs on the roll-out of coronavirus vaccine as well as the COVID-19 situation in their respective states.

2) The Centre had on Saturday announced that the much-awaited coronavirus vaccination drive will kick off in the country on January 16.

3) The roll-out of Covid-19 vaccine will give priority to the healthcare and frontline workers who are estimated to be around 3 crore, followed by those above 50 years of age and the under-50 population groups with comorbidities numbering around 27 crore.

4) A digital platform will be used to automate session allocation, verification, and post-vaccination certificate to recipients, the Centre said.

5) Three rounds of the dry run of the immunisation drive have so far been conducted across the country. There is still a week’s time to improve on the weak areas identified during these drills.

6) PM-CARES ((Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations) Fund may be used to purchase the vaccines. The government had earlier allocated Rs 100 crore from the fund for the development of vaccines.

7) Meanwhile training for the vaccination drive has been almost done in all states and doctors, nurses and pharmacists are ready to vaccinate the beneficiaries.

8) As per the plan, around five vaccine officers would be deployed at each vaccination centre — one to check registration status of beneficiaries, another to verify documents, and three others to manage crowds and do other necessary works.

9) On January 3, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had approved Oxford Covid-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country, paving the way for a massive inoculation drive.

10) The PM has spoken at least six times with the Chief Ministers through videoconference following COVID-19 outbreak in the country at the beginning of 2020.