Ahilyanagar (Ahmednagar) Corporation Election Results 2026 Winners List: Full list of Winning Candidates from BJP

The counting process is being carried out in strict accordance with the guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India and the Model Code of Conduct.

Ahilyanagar (Ahmednagar) Corporation Election Results 2026: The counting of votes for the Ahilyanagar (Ahmednagar) Corporation Election 2026 is underway. On Thursday, the elections were held this year for a total of 29 municipal corporations across 36 districts in Maharashtra. Voting for Ward No. 1 under the Ahilyanagar (Ahmednagar) Municipal Corporation Election 2026 was held on January 15, 2026, and the date for the election results was fixed as January 16, 2025.

In Ahilyanagar (Ahmednagar), there are 68 wards. The 2026 election, along with the issues of water supply, roads, transport, sanitation and urban development, also became a topic of special discussion due to the political situation after the split between the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party. In 2017, elections were held for 68 seats in 17 wards of Ahilyanagar (Ahmednagar) Municipal Corporation. In that election, various parties achieved the following successes.

Seat A| Sagar Borude: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)

Seat B | Meena Chavan Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)

Seat A | Deepali Barskar Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)

Seat D | Sampat Barskar: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)

On Thursday, Mumbai recorded 52.94 percent polling as per the BMC. The Maharashtra State Election Commission has yet not released the official poll percentage of polling held in 29 Municipal Corporations on Thursday.

The counting process is being carried out in strict accordance with the guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India and the Model Code of Conduct. Elaborate arrangements have been made to ensure smooth conduct of the process, including security deployment, traffic management, and maintenance of law and order across the city. The detailed plan for vote counting has been approved by the Municipal Commissioner, the BMC said in a statement on Thursday.

