‘Ahlan Modi’ Event: PM Modi Addresses Indian Diaspora At Zayed Sports Stadium In Abu Dhabi | LIVE Updates

PM Modi addresses Indian diaspora at Zayed Sports Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Updated: February 13, 2024 8:53 PM IST

By Abhijeet Sen | Edited by Abhijeet Sen

Abu Dhabhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has landed in the UAE today and is currently addressing the Indian diaspora at Zayed Sports Stadium in Abu Dhabi. All updates related to the event will be shared here.

  • Feb 13, 2024 8:53 PM IST

    At the ‘Ahlan Modi’ event in Abu Dhabi, PM Modi says, “I remember my first visit (to the UAE) in 2015 when it had been only some time since I came to the Centre. It was the first visit of an Indian PM to the UAE, after three decades. The world of diplomacy was new to me. At that time, I was welcomed at the airport by the then Crown Prince and today’s President along with his five brothers. That warmth, the shine in their eyes – I can never forget that…That welcome was not for me alone but for the 140 crore Indians…”

  • Feb 13, 2024 8:47 PM IST

    At the ‘Ahlan Modi’ event in Abu Dhabi, PM Modi says, “Today in Abu Dhabi, you have created a new history. You have come here from all corners of the UAE and different states of India. But everyone’s heart is connected. At this historic stadium, every heartbeat, every breath, every voice says – Long live India-UAE friendship…”

  • Feb 13, 2024 8:47 PM IST

    watch | At the ‘Ahlan Modi’ event in Abu Dhabi, PM Modi says, “I have come to meet my family members. I have brought the fragrance of the soil where you were born and have brought the message of 140 crore people. The message is that Bharat is proud of you…”

  • Feb 13, 2024 8:44 PM IST

    watch | PM Narendra Modi at the Zayed Sports Stadium in Abu Dhabi, UAE for the ‘Ahlan Modi’ event.

  • Feb 13, 2024 8:32 PM IST

    PM Narendra Modi arrives at the Zayed Sports Stadium in Abu Dhabi, UAE for the ‘Ahlan Modi’ event.

    PM will address the Indian diaspora here, shortly

