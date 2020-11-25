New Delhi: Scores of leaders across political parties expressed their grief as senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel on Wednesday morning passed away as a result of multiple organ failure due to post-COVID complications. One of Sonia Gandhi’s closest aides, the 71-year-old veteran leader had tested positive for coronavirus nearly two months ago and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Medanta Hospital in Haryana’s Gurugram on November 15. Also Read - Veteran Congress Leader Ahmed Patel Passes Away at 71 Due to Covid-19 Complications

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his condolences to the seasoned politician saying "his role in strengthening the Congress Party would always be remembered".

"Saddened by the demise of Ahmed Patel Ji. He spent years in public life, serving society. Known for his sharp mind, his role in strengthening the Congress Party would always be remembered. Spoke to his son Faisal and expressed condolences. May Ahmed Bhai's soul rest in peace," PM Modi tweeted.

Sonia Gandhi, who considered him as a close aide, said, “In Shri Ahmed Patel, I’ve lost a colleague, whose entire life was dedicated to Congress. I’ve lost an irreplaceable comrade, a faithful colleague & a friend. Feel deeply for his bereaved family to whom I offer my sincere feelings of empathy & support.”

Here’s how others reacted:

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid his tributes and said, “It is a sad day. Shri Ahmed Patel was a pillar of the Congress party. He lived and breathed Congress and stood with the party through its most difficult times. He was a tremendous asset. We will miss him. My love and condolences to Faisal, Mumtaz & the family.”

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expressed condolences to the veteran leader and said Patel’s service and commitment to the Congress party was “immeasurable”.

“We will all miss him immensely. May his courage pass on to you and give you strength to face this tragedy,” she said.

Ahmed ji was not only a wise and experienced colleague to whom I constantly turned for advice and counsel, he was a friend who stood by us all, steadfast, loyal, and dependable to the end.

Congress MP Digvijay Singh also tweeted in Hindi and said, “Ahmad Bhai was a very religious person and no matter where he was, he never missed reading his namaz. Today is also Dev Ekadashi which holds great importance in the Sanatan Dharma. May Allah give them the high power in paradise. Ameen.”

The news of his demise was shared by his son Faisal Patel who said that the Congress stalwart died at 3.30 am today.

An eight-term parliamentarian, Patel was a treasurer of the Congress, Patel was considered as the party’s troubleshooter as he played the key leader in coordinating between Congress and other parties. He represented Gujarat thrice in the Lok Sabha member and five times from Rajya Sabha.