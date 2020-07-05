New Delhi: A total of 19 micro-containment zones were identified in Ahmedabad on Saturday, a report said. Further, four have been removed from the previous list. Total micro-containment zones in the city now stand at 99. Also Read - Use TrueNat machines, Increase Testing Capacity: UP CM Adityanath Orders Containment Plan For Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad

According to Ahmedabad Mirror report, Kanak-Kala 2 opposite Seema Hall in Jodhpur ward, which has 200 flats was quarantined after three residents of a block tblock tested positive. Further, Tirth Nagar-1 in Thaltej, harbouring 150 bungalows, has three bungalows in containment, the report added.

Prior to this, the Ahmedabad civic body in Gujarat had identified 26 new micro containment zones in the city.

This new micro containment zones were identified even as the city’s number of daily coronavirus cases has seen a drop recently.

During the ‘Unlock-1’, the civic body had decided to identify “micro containment zones” or areas as small as a residential society where cases of coronavirus have been reported.

On Saturday, Ahmedabad reported 172 new cases, taking its total to 21,715. Death toll in Ahmedabad rose to 1,475 with nine more cases. The number of recovered patients in Ahmedabad rose to 16,613 with 228 more patients getting discharged today.

Meanwhile, Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 35,398, new cases 712, deaths 1,927, discharged 25,414, active cases 8,057 and people tested so far 4,04,354.