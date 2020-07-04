New Delhi: The Ahmedabad civic body in Gujarat has identified 26 new micro containment zones in the city, pushing the number of micro-containment zones in the city to 84. Notably, Ahmedabad is the biggest COVID-19 hotspot in Gujarat. Further, in order to detect new cases, intense door-to-door surveillance will be carried out in these micro containment zones, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) said. Also Read - Assam News: Raj Bhavan Campus Declared Containment Zone After 2 Test Positive; COVID Result of Governor Awaited

The civic body said that two areas with an estimated population of 1,246 were removed from the list of micro containment zones, and 26 areas, where 5,988 people reside, were added after fresh COVID-19 cases were reported from there. Also Read - College, University Exams Cancelled in Punjab, Announced CM Amarinder Singh

“There were 60 existing micro containment areas in Ahmedabad. After detailed discussions, two areas were removed from that list and 26 new areas were added after fresh coronavirus cases were reported from there,” the AMC said in a statement issued late on Friday. Also Read - Maharashtra COVID Cases Cross 2 Lakh-mark, Total Infections at 200064; Death Toll 8671

Eight of these 26 newly-identified areas are in the West zone, which accounts for around 21 per cent of the active cases in the city.

Six micro containment areas are in the North-West zone of the city that is the second most-affected zone in the city with around 16 per cent active cases.

East and South-West zones have four of these micro containment zones, while the Central zone has one, the civic body said.

This new micro containment zones were identified even as the city’s number of daily coronavirus cases has seen a drop recently.

During the ‘Unlock-1’, the civic body had decided to identify “micro containment zones” or areas as small as a residential society where cases of coronavirus have been reported.

On Saturday, Ahmedabad reported 172 new cases, taking its total to 21,715. Death toll in Ahmedabad rose to 1,475 with nine more cases. The number of recovered patients in Ahmedabad rose to 16,613 with 228 more patients getting discharged today.

Meanwhile, Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 35,398, new cases 712, deaths 1,927, discharged 25,414, active cases 8,057 and people tested so far 4,04,354.