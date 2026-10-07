Ahmedabad bomb scare: Zydus, SGVP among multiple schools receive threat emails, students evacuated as security teams rush in

At least 10 schools in Ahmedabad received bomb threat emails on Wednesday, triggering panic and a major security response. Students were sent home early as police, fire officials and bomb detection teams rushed to the affected campuses.

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Ahmedabad bomb scare: Zydus, SGVP among multiple schools receive threat emails, students evacuated as security teams rush in | Image: X/Representational

At least 10 schools in Ahmedabad received bomb threat emails on Wednesday, October 7, creating panic among students, parents and school authorities. As a precaution, several schools sent students home before the usual dispersal time, while police, fire teams and bomb detection squads reached the campuses to carry out security checks.

Most of the schools named in the alerts are located in western parts of Ahmedabad. After receiving the threatening messages, school officials informed the police and began following emergency safety procedures. Parents were also alerted and asked to collect their children from the campuses.

Schools that received bomb threat

Zydus School in the Vejalpur area was among the schools that received a threat. The school reportedly released students early, while police and fire department vehicles were sent to the premises. Bomb detection teams also inspected the campus as a precaution.

Other schools reportedly mentioned in connection with the threats include Bodakdev School for Children in Satellite, SGVP School in Chharodi, St Kabir School and Asia School on Drive-In Road. Authorities said the exact number of institutions affected was still being verified as the security operation continued.

Ahmedabad District Education Officer Rohit Chaudhary instructed schools to immediately inform their local police station if they received any threatening message. Schools were also asked to evacuate students calmly and avoid creating panic during the process.

Reports also said that the threatening emails referred to other major locations in Ahmedabad, including the Narendra Modi Stadium. Some reports further linked the messages to an upcoming event featuring singer Diljit Dosanjh. Police and security teams were carrying out checks at the locations mentioned in the alerts.

The latest incident comes after Ahmedabad and other parts of Gujarat faced several similar bomb threat scares in recent months. In September, threat emails were sent to schools in Ahmedabad, along with the Gujarat Assembly and a court. Security teams searched the locations but did not find any suspicious object. Investigators also looked into whether the messages were part of a wider coordinated campaign.

Ahmedabad schools had faced another major scare earlier as well, when multiple institutions received threatening emails and students were evacuated. In such cases, police, bomb disposal teams and sniffer dog squads have been deployed to search the premises.

For Wednesday’s incident, authorities have so far been treating the messages seriously and carrying out detailed checks at the affected locations. The source of the latest emails and whether the threats are genuine or another hoax are being investigated.