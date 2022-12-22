Double Murder In Gujarat: Mother-Daughter Found Dead In Hospital; One In Cupboard, Another Under Bed

Ahmedabad double murder: Two Bodies of a mother and her daughter were found in a hospital near Bhulabhai Park in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. The body of the daughter was found in the cupboard of the operation theatre and the body of the mother was found under the bed. The mother has been identified as Champa and her daughter as Bharti Vala. The duo came to the hospital for some treatment.

Meanwhile, the Kagdapith police has detained a compounder of the hospital and suspect his involvement in the murder. The compounder is related to the in-law family of the deceased girl Bharti.

According to the police, there was a very bad smell inside the hospital located within the limits of Kagdapith Police Station in Ahmedabad. A cupboard inside the hospital’s operation theater was opened by the hospital staff as the smell emanated from it. The body of a 30-year-old woman was found inside. After which the police were informed by the hospital staff.

The police suspect that both the mother and Daughter were first given injections and later they were strangulated to ensure that they are dead. Bharti is married but was staying with her mother in Narol.

After finding the body the cops searched for CCTV footage and found that the girl was accompanied with another woman and when they searched they found the body of the mother also which was hidden under a bed in a room.