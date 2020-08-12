New Delhi: The administer of a private COVID-19 hospital in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad, where eight patients died in a fire last week, was on Tuesday arrested by the city police for ‘negligence’ that led to the deaths. Also Read - Union Minister Shripad Naik Tests COVID Positive, Urges All Who Came in Contact With Him to Isolate Themselves

Bharat Mahant (57), chief administrator of Shrey Hospital, was arrested by officials of Navrangpura police station in Ahmedabad. He will be produced in the court on Thursday, Assistant Commissioner of Police M A Patel told PTI.

Mahant has been in charge of affairs at the Shrey Hospital since 1998.

In the early hours of August 6, a massive fire broke out on the fourth floor ICU ward of the hospital, where the coronavirus patients were being treated. Investigation revealed that the fire was caused by a short circuit, however, the patients died because of “lack of ventilation” in the ICU ward. It was found that four windows in the ward had been fixed shut with screws.

A First Information Report under IPC section 304 (A) (causing death by negligent or rash act) was registered against Bharat Mahant on August 10.

There had been no fire safety audit of the hospital prior to the incident, nor was there any fire alarm system, the FIR stated and alleged that though there were fire extinguishers in the ward, they were not used because the staff had not been given training in fire-fighting.

