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  • Gujarat: 10 injured, several dead as fire breaks out at firecracker factory in Ahmedabad; rescue operations underway

Gujarat: 10 injured, several dead as fire breaks out at firecracker factory in Ahmedabad; rescue operations underway

A massive fire broke out at a firecracker factory in Ahmedabad, resulting in the deaths of eight people and leaving ten others critically injured.

Written by: Hritika Mitra Edited by: Hritika Mitra
Published: July 18, 2026, 5:08 PM IST
Gujarat: 10 injured, several dead as fire breaks out at firecracker factory in Ahmedabad; rescue operations underway
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A massive fire broke out at a firecracker factory in Ahmedabad, resulting in the deaths of eight people and leaving ten others critically injured. More than five fire brigade teams rushed to the site at the Mahmoodpura Talent Firecracker Factory.

The critically injured were rushed to the Civil Hospital for treatment. The factory was still operating even after its license had been revoked. It was operating under the management of Mehul Dodia.

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A case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder will be registered at the Ramol Police Station. Two girls, brought to the Civil Hospital with severe burns, remain in critical condition.

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About the Author

Hritika Mitra

Hritika Mitra

Hritika Mitra is a Senior Sub-Editor at India.com. In her four years-long career, she has covered events ranging from the Iran-Israel War, the 2024 US presidential election, and the Russia-Ukraine War ... Read More

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