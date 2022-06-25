Ahmedabad: A major fire broke out inside Dev Complex, a multi-storey commercial building, situated near Parimal Garden in Ahmedabad on Saturday, reported news agency IANS. The complex houses a private hospital from where more than 50 persons, including 10 children were rescued, it added.Also Read - Gujarat Woman Records Emotional Video At Sabarmati Before Killing Self Post Breakup With Boyfriend

It was a major fire and as many as 27 fire tenders were rushed to the site as soon as we received information, fire department officials said.

The fire started on third floor of the building, while the hospital is located on the fourth floor, said Jayesh Khadia, a fire officer.

The blaze has now been brought under control, officials added.

(With agency inputs)