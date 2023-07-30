Home

Fire Breaks Out At Ahmedabad Hospital In Gujarat, 100 Patients Evacuated | LIVE Updates

The fire broke out at around 4.30 am in the basement of Rajasthan Hospital, located in Ahmedabad's Sahibaug area.

Smoke continues to emerge from the basement of the Rajasthan hospital in Ahmedabad where the fire broke out, police said. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: A fire broke out at a multi-storey hospital in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad, following which at least 100 patients were evacuated. The fire broke out at around 4.30 am in the basement of Rajasthan Hospital, located in the city’s Sahibaug area, an official from Sahibaug police station said.

A video shared by news agency ANI showed black smoke emanating from the hospital building as fire officials were at the scene to douse the blaze.

#WATCH | Gujarat | Fire breaks out at a hospital in Ahmedabad’s Sahibaug area. Around 20-25 fire tenders on the spot. pic.twitter.com/qCoFvUKZyt — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2023

“Fire fighting teams are working to control the blaze. Smoke continues to emerge from the basement of the hospital where the fire broke out,” police inspector MD Champavat was quoted as saying in a report by PTI. “Nearly 100 patients have been evacuated from the multi-storey building as a precautionary measure,” he added.

