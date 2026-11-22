Seven members of Army families killed in truck-car collision in Gujarat’s Kutch district

Nine members of a family were killed and several others were injured in an accident on the Kota-Udaipur highway in Rajasthan's Kota district on Sunday

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New Delhi: In an unfortunate incident, seven members of army families, including three children, were killed after a speeding truck collided with their car on a national highway in Gujarat’s Kutch district. According to an official from the Kutch West police control room, the crash occurred around 10 pm on Saturday when the families were returning to Bhuj after a visit to the Rann of Kutch.

He said the impact of the collision was so severe that all seven occupants, including a three-month-old baby girl, were killed on the spot, and it took hours to extricate the bodies from the mangled mass of metal.

The victims, all natives of Garhwal in Uttarakhand, were family members of Army personnel posted in Bhuj, he said.

The deceased were identified as Saurabh Singh Negi (30), his wife, Savita (30), their three-month-old daughter, Sivika, Rajesh Singh Rawat (35), his daughter Rakshita (7), Rinki Gosain (30), and her four-year-old daughter Vamika, the official said.

Rajasthan Accident: 9 members of a family killed as vehicle returning from Khatu Shyam Temple rams into truck

In another incident, at least nine members of a family were killed and several others were injured in an accident on the Kota-Udaipur highway in Rajasthan’s Kota district on Sunday. The vehicle, carrying pilgrims, was reportedly crashed into a parked truck on the highway. According to Additional District Collector Rajesh Joshi, the vehicle was carrying pilgrims who were returning to Maharashtra after visiting Khatu Shyamji in Rajasthan.

The accident took place near the Shambhupura village late at night. “Near Shambhupura, a vehicle carrying 16 people collided with a truck in the middle of the night. It was a deeply tragic and painful accident, in which 9 people lost their lives. They were returning to Maharashtra after visiting Khatu Shyam. All of them were from the same family,” he told news agency ANI.

Joshi said the immediate priority of the administration was to ensure proper medical treatment for those injured in the accident. “Our priority right now is ensuring that the injured receive proper medical care and recover,” he added.

Three pilgrims killed in road accident in Rajasthan’s Phalodi

Three pilgrims were killed and 15 others injured after a tempo traveller carrying devotees collided with a car near Mandla Kala in Rajasthan’s Phalodi district, police said on Sunday.

The accident took place on Saturday evening when the pilgrims hailing from Gujarat were returning after visiting a shrine in Ramdeora.

The injured were initially taken to the Dechu sub-district hospital and Mandla community health centre, from where those in a critical condition were referred to Jodhpur.

A total of 16 injured people were taken to the Mathura Das Mathur (MDM) Hospital in Jodhpur. MDM Hospital superintendent Dr Vikas Rajpurohit said one of the injured was brought dead. Most of the injured have since been taken to Gujarat by their relatives, while four patients with fractures and spinal injuries are still undergoing treatment here, he said.