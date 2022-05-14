Ahmedabad: A man in Gujarat shaved the head of his 28-year-old wife and assaulted her after accusing her of adding extra salt in his food. Filing a complaint against her husband with the Vatva police, the wife, who is married to Imran for 8 years now, said “He is a mason who works as a casual labourer to earn a living. On May 8, around 2pm, Imran came home for lunch. I gave him chapatis and curry. He did not like the taste and began abusing me for adding extra salt to the food. Though I told him that I would make something else, he continued to abuse me verbally,” she told police.Also Read - Meteorite Or An Alien? Mysterious Metal Balls Fall From Space In Gujarat

Rizvana said that Imran got a stick and began hitting me and when she threatened to call the police, he looked around and grabbed a razor. "Before I could understand what was happening, he held me by force, pulled my hair and began shaving my head mercilessly," she told police according to timesofindia.com

she claimed that Imran released her only after shaving her entire head. "My screams brought the neighbours rushing to the house. They told me to go to the police but I was so frightened and traumatized that I managed to do so only after three days," she said.

The police have filed a complaint of causing hurt, uttering abusive words and criminal intimidation against Imran.