Ahmedabad Micro-containment Zones: The micro-containment areas in the city have gone up to 156 after the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) added eight more to the list. With 165 people testing coronavirus positive in Gujarat's Ahmedabad district on Thursday, its tally of patients rose to 22,845 on Friday. Of these 165 new cases, 153 were reported from Ahmedabad city, while 12 from other parts of the district. Five patients had died in the district, taking its death toll to 1,511.

3 in north-west zone

2 each in south and east zone

Area and Society-wise list:

1) Thaltej–Indraprastha Tower, 4,5,6, floors of M Blovk; 1,2,3 floors of L Block

2) Thaltej–Gurujul Park 7,8,9 floors of A and B block, 3,4,5 floors of C Block

3) Chandlodia– Akshay Apartment D,F Blocks

4) Naroda– A-2 Swaminarayan Park

5) Gomtipur– Saraf ni Chali

6) Vinzol–Ayojannagar

7) Vatva– –A-21 to A-40 Hariom Society

8) Lambha–Shrinath Heights

This new micro containment zones were identified even as the city’s number of daily coronavirus cases has seen a drop recently.

During the ‘Unlock-1’, the civic body had decided to identify “micro containment zones” or areas as small as a residential society where cases of coronavirus have been reported.