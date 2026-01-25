Home

News

Good news for commuters as Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express to now have more seats, check route details and updated seating capacity

Good news for commuters as Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express to now have more seats, check route details and updated seating capacity

The Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express (train numbers 22961/22962) will run with 20 coaches from January 26 to March 7, 2026.

Vande Bharat Express (File)

Ahmedabad- Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express update: In a matter of good news for commuters of the Ahmedabad- Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express, the Western Railway has announced a temporary increase in the train’s capacity due to its massive success. In a significant update for the railway connectivity of India, the railway network of the country reached another important moment with the launch of its 42nd Vande Bharat Express when the train was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 12, 2024. However, almost an year after its launch, the train is witnessing massive demands, for which the seating capacity of the train has been increased.

Good news for Ahmedabad- Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express passengers

Operated and maintained by the Western Railway zone of the Indian Railways, the Ahmedabad- Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express runs between Ahmedabad and Mumbai Central, two major cities in western India. Due to its speed and comfort, this Vande Bharat Express has become very popular among passengers on this route.

Massive demand for Ahmedabad- Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express

The Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express (train numbers 22961/22962) will run with 20 coaches from January 26 to March 7, 2026, a decision which has been decided because of the growing passenger demand.

As per the recent update, four extra AC Chair Car coaches will be added to the Ahmedabad- Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express during this period, thus allowing 278 more passengers to travel on the train. The addition of the seating capacity in the train is expected to make the journey of the passengers more comfortable and convenient. This step is part of the Ministry of Railways’ plan to improve seating capacity and provide better travel facilities in existing Vande Bharat trains.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express: Route details

The Vande Bharat Express (22962) travels from Ahmedabad Junction to Mumbai Central and covers about 491 km. Starting from Ahmedabad at 06:05 in the morning, the Ahmedabad–Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express reaches Mumbai Central at 11:45.

Read more: New Vande Bharat Express to run at 250 km/hr speed on Ahmedabad-Mumbai route as Indian Railways plans historic upgrade, check launch date

In its route, the Ahmedabad–Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express stops at Vadodara Junction, Surat, Vapi, and Borivali. Passengers can travel in Chair Car (CC) and Executive Class (EC).

Ahmedabad- Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express: Ticket quota available

Ticket quotas available include General, Tatkal, Senior Citizen, and Ladies. The revised coach arrangement makes this train an important and comfortable travel option between Gujarat and Maharashtra.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.