Mumbai: The Western Railway on Monday ordered an investigation after Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express moved past Andheri without halting at the scheduled halt. Following this, an unscheduled halt was promptly arranged at Dadar where approximately 42 passengers deboarded. Also Read - Photos From Nagpur Sitabuldi Main Road On A Day Maharashtra Reports Nearly 7,000 New COVID Cases

“Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express moved past Andheri today without halting as scheduled halt. The matter was brought to the notice of officials immediately and an unscheduled halt was promptly arranged at Dadar where approximately 42 passengers deboarded. The matter is being inquired,” read a statement by the Western Railway. Also Read - Mumbai Police To Issue Challans For Not Wearing A Mask

Ahmedabad–Mumbai Central Tejas Express

The 82901 / 82902 Ahmedabad – Mumbai Central Tejas Express is a train on the Ahmedabad–Mumbai route. It is a semi-high speed, fully air-conditioned train Introduced by Indian Railways connecting Ahmedabad to Mumbai along with six stations named Nadiad, Vadodara, Bharuch, Surat, Vapi, and Borivali. Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown News: 12-hour Curfew to be Imposed in Regions With Highest Spike in Coronavirus Cases? Decision Next Week