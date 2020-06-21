New Delhi: Amid rising number of cases, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has added 30 new localities in its list of micro-containment area. Following this, the number of micro-containment areas in Ahmedabad now stands at 36. Also Read - Number of Containment Zones in Mumbai Goes Beyond 830, 3 New Areas Declared Hotspots | Full List Here

At ten, the highest number of areas fall under west zone — including areas in Sabarmati, Chandkheda, Naranpura, Ranip and Nava Vadaj; nine in northwest and southwest zones. Reports claimed that at least 25,000 people are now residing in these containment areas.

As per the AMC, west zone in the city has the highest 840 active COVID-19 cases, which is 23 per cent of the total active cases, followed by north zone which has 694 cases at 19 per cent. The total count in Ahmedabad district rose by 306 to 18,564 while the death toll went up by 16 to 1,312.

Meanwhile, with fresh 536 cases, Gujarat’s total tally of confirmed cases reached 26,800. The state also saw a higher than usual number of patients being discharge, at 535, taking the cumulative discharged tally in the state to nearly 18,700.