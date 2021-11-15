Gandhinagar: The Town Planning Committee of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation on Monday decided to stop stalls selling non-vegetarian items along public roads and in the 100-meter radius of schools, colleges & religious places. According to the Chairman of the committee, the execution will start from Tuesday.Also Read - IPL 2022: CVC Capital Partners Owning Ahmedabad Franchise Rights in Doubt as No Letter of Intent Given by BCCI Yet, Says a Report

"Stalls selling non-vegetarian items will not be allowed along public roads & in the 100-meter radius of schools, colleges & religious places, Town Planning Committee of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has decided. The execution will start tomorrow," Committee Chairman Devang Dani said.

Commenting on the decision, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said, "It is not a question of vegetarian and non-vegetarian. People are free to eat whatever they want. But the food being sold at stalls should not be harmful & the stalls should not obstruct traffic flow."