Ahmedabad Municipal Election Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Counting of votes for is underway for Ahmedabad civic corporation polls and the results will be declared by today evening. The counting for local body election result in BJP-ruled Ahmedabad started at 9 am on Tuesday (February 23). Counting of votes is also underway in five other municipal corporations of Gujarat. All eyes are on the BJP's performance which is in power in these civic bodies, officials said on Monday. Polling for 576 seats in 144 wards across six civic bodies – Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, Bhavnagar and Jamnagar – was held on Sunday (February 21). All these civic bodies are being currently held by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Here are all the LIVE Updates on Ahmedabad Municipal Election 2021 Result:

11.00 am: BJP leads on 43 seats, Congress ahead on 5

BJP has gained a bigger lead as it is ahead on 43 seats of Ahmedabad municipal corporation while Congress is leading on just 5 seats.

10.30 am: BJP leads on 28 seats, Congress leads on 3

BJP is leading on 28 seats of Ahmedabad municipal corporation while Congress is leading on 3 seats.

10.05 am: Counting of votes for local body polls is currently underway in Ahmedabad. Here are some visuals from the counting centres:

Gujarat: Counting of votes for local body polls underway in Ahmedabad

9.30 am:

Ahmedabad: Votes polled during Gujarat local body elections to be counted from 9 am today

Ahmedabad Municipal Elections:

The State Election Commission (SEC) said an average 46.08 per cent turnout was registered during voting which was held between 7 am and 6 pm on Sunday.

Ahmedabad recorded the lowest turnout of 42.51 per cent, while Jamnagar saw the highest turnout of 53.38 per cent, followed by 50.72 per cent in Rajkot, 49.46 per cent in Bhavnagar, 47.84 per cent in Vadodara and 47.14 per cent in Surat.

Of the total 1.14 crore voters registered in these major cities of Gujarat, 52.83 lakh had cast their ballots, the SEC said in a release. Elections to 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayats and 231 taluka panchayats are scheduled on February 28.