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Ahmedabad Municipal Election Results 2026 Live: Counting of votes begins, check latest updates here

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Ahmedabad Municipal Election Results 2026 Live: Counting of votes begins, check latest updates here

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation recorded a turnout of 51.81 per cent. Nine newly created municipal corporations, including Navsari, Anand, Nadiad, Mehsana, Porbandar, Gandhidham, Morbi, Vapi, and Surendranagar, voted for the first time.

Gujarat Municipal Election Results 2026 Live Updates (File Image)

Ahmedabad Election Result 2026 Live: The counting of votes for the Ahmedabad Municipal Election Results 2026 has started. As per the Election Commission data, the voting on Sunday witnessed 55.1 per cent voter turnout in municipal corporations, while the percentage for municipalities, district panchayats and taluka panchayats were recorded at 65.53 per cent, 66.64 per cent, and 67.26 per cent, respectively.

On Sunday, as many as 9,200 seats across 15 municipal corporations, 84 municipalities, 34 district panchayats, and 260 taluka panchayats went to the polls. Over 4.18 crore voters were eligible to cast their franchise. As per the data, among the urban bodies, Gandhidham Municipal Corporation in Kutch district recorded the lowest voter percentage at 46.03 per cent, while Vapi in Valsad district clocked the highest turnout at 72.29 per cent.

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The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation recorded a turnout of 51.81 per cent. Nine newly created municipal corporations, including Navsari, Anand, Nadiad, Mehsana, Porbandar, Gandhidham, Morbi, Vapi, and Surendranagar, voted for the first time. Voter turnout in the Gujarat local body polls—the first elections held in the state after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll—has been lower in urban areas than in rural areas.

Ahmedabad Municipal Election Results 2026 Live:

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