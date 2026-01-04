Home

Months after Ahmedabad plane crash, DGCA takes major call on mobile phones charging, lithium batteries...

DGCA has clarified that passengers are not allowed to use power banks to charge mobile phones or any other electronic devices during flights.

New Delhi: In a significant development weeks after IndiGo chaos and year after Ahmedabad plane crash, the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has taken a big decision regarding charging of mobile phones. In its recent decision, the aviation regulator has said power banks cannot be used for charging gadgets at any time during a flight, including through aircraft seat power outlets. Here are all the details you need to know about the recent decision taken by DGCA about carrying charging gadgets at any time during a flight.

DGCA clarifies rule on usage of power banks

Citing serious safety concerns linked to lithium batteries, DGCA has clarified that passengers are not allowed to use power banks to charge mobile phones or any other electronic devices during flights.

The move comes after several incidents worldwide in which lithium batteries overheated or caught fire on board aircraft. The Director General of Civil Aviation had earlier, in November, issued a Dangerous Goods Advisory Circular that allowed power banks and spare lithium batteries only in hand baggage. These items are strictly prohibited from being stored in overhead compartments, as fires in overhead bins are difficult to detect and control.

Why lithium batteries in rechargeable devices are dangerous?

According to the advisory, the increasing use of lithium batteries in rechargeable devices has led to a sharp rise in passengers carrying power banks and spare batteries during air travel. Therefore, the DGCA has warned that such devices can act as ignition sources and may trigger fires on board, posing a serious risk to flight safety, a report by PTI news agency said.

The regulator explained that lithium batteries kept in overhead stowage bins or inside carry-on bags may remain hidden from view, making it harder for passengers or crew members to notice early signs of smoke or fire delay emergency response and increase the danger during a flight.

