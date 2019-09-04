New Delhi: The number of typhoid cases in Ahmedabad of Gujarat had increased by 14 per cent as on August 2019 when compared to the August 2018 figures, stated a report. Notably, one cholera case was reported in Naroda of Gujarat in the month of August this year.

Last month alone, as many as 600 typhoid cases were reported in the city as against the 525 cases reported in July 2018, revealed a health department data. Officials added that the of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) had tested 2,353 serum samples and 1.40 lakh blood samples last month.

Besides, various health teams led by AMC had collected fines to the tune of Rs 36.66 lakh from construction sites and schools over the issue of mosquito breeding in their respective area. The AMC data showed that last month, 199 dengue cases, 7 Chikungunya cases and 353 cases of jaundice were reported.

Typhoid fever is caused by the bacterium Salmonella Typhi (S.Typhi), which infects humans. It spreads to other humans through contaminated food and beverages made from sewage.