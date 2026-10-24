Ahmedabad: Teacher slaps student six times; CCTV footage surfaces, school gets notice

CCTV footage of a ninth-grade student at Sheth CN Vidyalaya in Ambawadi, Ahmedabad, being slapped six times in a row by a teacher in the classroom has gone viral, prompting the student's parents to take action against the teacher, while the Ahmedabad city District Education Officer (DEO) has sought clarification from the school principal regarding the matter.

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A teacher hit a student six times in Ahmedabad. Image Credit: Instagram

A case has come to light in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, where a teacher slapped a ninth-grade student six times in a row in the classroom. After CCTV footage of the incident went viral, the student’s father has demanded action against the teacher. Taking the matter seriously, Ahmedabad city’s District Education Officer (DEO), Rohini Chaudhary, has issued a notice to the school administration, demanding a response. She has also ordered an education inspector to be sent to the school to investigate the matter.

Student slapped six times in classroomThis incident occurred at Sheth C.N. Vidyalaya in Ambawadi, Ahmedabad, where a ninth-grade student was allegedly assaulted. The student’s father wrote to the school principal, Dhaval Pathak, and filed a complaint against teacher Ghanshyam Singh Dabhi. He also informed the Ahmedabad City District Education Officer about the incident and demanded strict action against the teacher.

According to the complaint, the teacher slapped his son six times in front of other students in the classroom. The father says his son is terrified after this incident. He alleges that the teacher’s behavior has caused the child physical and mental distress. He believes that such incidents can have a negative impact on children’s mental development. He has demanded that action be taken against the teacher to prevent such incidents from happening to other students in the future.

What is visible in the CCTV?

According to the CCTV footage released, the incident occurred on October 14th between 12:45 and 1:00 pm in Class 9-B. The footage shows a teacher teaching students. During this time, he asks a student sitting on the last bench to sit on the front bench. The student comes forward and sits down, and is seen having a brief conversation with the teacher. The teacher then resumes teaching. A short while later, he approaches the student sitting on the front bench and is seen slapping him six times in a row. The teacher then asks the student to leave the class.

School issued a written notice to the teacher

Now that the matter has come to light, school principal Dhawal Pathak stated that the incident occurred on October 14th. The student’s father filed a complaint with the school the following day. He said that after receiving the parent’s complaint, the teacher was summoned and a written notice was issued. After receiving the teacher’s response, the school management will decide on further action.

DEO ordered an investigation

Ahmedabad city’s District Education Officer, Rohini Chaudhary, stated that the student’s father informed her of the entire incident. Following this, a notice has been issued to the school, asking why the teacher slapped the student and what action has been taken so far. According to the DEO, an education inspector will be sent to the school to investigate the matter. After receiving the investigation report and the school administration’s response, necessary action will be taken against the teacher.