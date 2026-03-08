Home

Ahmedabad traffic advisory issued for T20 world cup 2026 final at Narendra Modi Stadium – Key road closures and alternate routes announced

The Ahmedabad Police have shared a travel guide for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 final at Narendra Modi Stadium. If you are going to the match or just driving nearby, make sure to check which roads are closed and which new routes you should take.

Ahmedabad is experiencing a massive influx of visitors as India and New Zealand fans throng to the city to witness the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 final match. India will lock horns against New Zealand in the final on March 8 at the Narendra Modi Stadium situated in Motera.

Traffic Police in Ahmedabad Issue Traffic Advisory for Match Day

Notably, the Ahmedabad Traffic Police have released a traffic advisory ahead of the match day to regulate traffic and provide safety to everyone visiting the stadium. As tens of thousands of people are expected to reach the stadium and several VIPs may visit too, the traffic police have appealed everyone to adhere to the advisory while planning their movement.

Several roads near the stadium to be closed for general traffic

In its advisory, Ahmedabad Traffic Police stated that roads near the stadium would remain closed for general traffic on March 8. According to officials, the road from Janpath T-junction to Motera Stadium main gate via Krupa Residency T-junction towards Motera Gam T-junction will be closed for general traffic.

Traffic movement will only be allowed for vehicles with valid passes and authorization. People wanting to enter the stadium premises will have to adhere to these regulations strictly.

Roads will remain closed from 10 am to 12 am to ensure crowd control before and after the match.

Alternate routes for residents and daily commuters

To minimize inconvenience to residents and daily commuters, the traffic police department has mentioned a few alternate routes too.

Vehicles from Tapovan Circle can use ONGC Crossroads -> Visat T-junction -> Janpath T-junction -> AEC Powerhouse Crossroads and move towards Prabodh Raval Circle.

Visat Junction -> Tapovan Circle -> Janpath towards Power House can be used as another alternate route. Similarly, people coming from Prabodh Raval Circle can commute through Krupa Residency -> Bhat-Koteshwar Road and Apollos Circle.

Follow Traffic Police personnel and signboards for smooth commute

The traffic police department has requested everyone to follow signboards and traffic personnel deployed on the roads for hassle-free travel.

Fans are urged to use Metro and public transport to reach the stadium

Amid calling for adherence to the advisory, officials have urged people to use Metro and public transport such as Ahmedabad Metro and City buses to reach the stadium.

Metro Station ‘Motera Stadium’ is well-connected to the stadium and fans can use this option to reach the venue.

Citizens who are not travelling to the stadium have been requested to avoid travelling in and around the Motera region during peak hours.

Plan your travel in advance

The final match is going to be a blockbuster one and with lots of fans coming to watch the match in the city, the Ahmedabad authorities are leaving no stone unturned to keep everyone safe.

We request everyone travelling to the stadium to plan your travel in advance and reach early to avoid any last-minute troubles.

