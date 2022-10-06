Ahmedabad: The 18.87-kilometer North-South corridor of Ahmedabad metro services will become operational from Wednesday (October 6), said official sources. This will be Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation’s (GMRC) second corridor of Phase-1 project that will be opened for passengers travel this month.Also Read - Gujarat Metro Recruitment 2022: Registration For Various Posts Begins Today at gujaratmetrorail.com

Ahmedabad Metro's Phase 1, which consists of East-West and North-South corridors, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 30. However, on the East-West Corridor, commercial operations on the 40.03-kilometre network began only on October 2.

The East-West Corridor between Vastral Gam and Thaltej Gam (total length 21.16 kilometres) was partly operational since March 2019, when PM Modi had inaugurated a 6.5-kilometre stretch of the corridor between Vastral Gam and Apparel Park.

After September 30, the 20-odd kilometres of the East-west Corridor became operational. However, a 1.4-kilometre stretch between Thaltej and Thaltej Gam is still under construction, and is expected to finish by March 2023. Similarly, construction of Kankaria East underground railway station is still in progress and trains operating on this corridor skip this station.

The dates of the launch of the two corridors were kept different to prevent the initial rush of customers wishing to use the Metro. On first day of Metro operations on the East-West corridor, a total of 41,700 people took the ride. The cost of a ticket ranges from Rs 5 to Rs 25. On October 2, GMRC ran a total of 72 trips.