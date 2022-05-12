Ahmedabad: The Zydus School for Excellence in Ahmedabad’s Vejalpur was closed after two students tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday, news agency ANI reported. This comes a day after Gujarat recorded 31 fresh COVID-19 cases, which took the total tally to 12,24,594. However, the number of COVID-19 fatalities remained unchanged at 10,944 with no fresh death reported. Also Read - 5 Reasons Why it is Necessary to Get Your Child Vaccinated Against Covid-19

Meanwhile, with 21 patients being discharged during the day after COVID-19 treatment, the total number of recoveries went up to 12,13,467 in Gujarat, leaving the state with 183 active cases. Ahmedabad district recorded 20 cases, Vadodara eight, and Jamnagar, Navsari and Surat one case each.

The Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu has no COVID-19 case, officials said.

Gujarat’s COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,24,594, new cases 31, death toll 10,944, discharged 12,13,467, active cases 183, people tested so far – figures not released.

(With PTI Inputs)