AI-Based Cameras, Software Alarms: Delhi Prepares Security Arrangements of Foreign Delegates During G20 Summit

To ensure security of foreign delegates during G20 Summit 2023, a ‘Special 50’ team comprising around 1,000 security personnel, who have experience in VIP security, has also been prepared by the Central Reserve Police Force.

If anyone is detected climbing walls or making unusual movements, such as running or bending down, AI cameras will immediately alert security personnel.

New Delhi: As the national capital is gearing up to host the G20 Summit next month, elaborate security arrangements have been made by security agencies, including Delhi Police and paramilitary forces and other units at strategic locations. On Tuesday, a Dog Squad of Delhi Police conducted security drills to detect dummy explosives planted in luggage and vehicles. Earlier, Delhi LG VK Saxena took stock of preparations and cleanliness drive in key locations in the city and said that everything is going well.

AI-based Cameras to Detect Suspicious Activities

To further enhance coordination and ensure foolproof security of the foreign delegates at the event venues, security agencies are using Artificial Intelligence (AI) modules. Through these AI machines, security personnel said they will be able to identify suspicious activities using advanced AI-based cameras and software alarms.

Army Snipers To Be Deployed

Sources close to the development told India Today that the National Security Guard (NSG) commandos and Army snipers will be stationed in high-rise buildings for security during the G20 Summit.

Ahead of the G20 Summit 2023, teams from international intelligence agencies, including the CIA from the United States, MI-6 from the United Kingdom, and MSS from China, have already arrived in Delhi. For the safety of heads of states and their representatives during their stay in Delhi, detailed security plans have been shared with the security agencies of these countries.

For the security of G20 Summit attendees and venues, the Indian Air Force and the Army’s helicopters will continuously patrol the skies above Delhi and the NSG will also deploy anti-drone systems to counter any potential threats.

‘Special 50’ Team Prepared by CRPF

Moreover, a ‘Special 50’ team comprising around 1,000 security personnel, who have experience in VIP security, has also been prepared by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

In the meantime, Delhi LG visited the Palam-Delhi Cantt area to inspect the security arrangements and said, “Heads of 40 countries will travel through this route. I am happy that this area has been transformed. Fountains have been installed here. 61 roads of Delhi where the movement of leaders will happen have been transformed. Plantation has been done. Roads have been repaired, footpaths have been cleaned and repaired. Everything is going well.”

The G20 Summit will be held in Delhi over two days — September 9-10 — at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan. Notably, India has assumed the G20 Presidency on December 1 last year.

