AI Impact Summit 2026: From IIT Kanpur’s Robot Dog SVAN-M2 to MP’ 3D Humanoid, here are the actual Indian-made robots that won Summit’s heart

AI India Impact Summit 2026: The students of Madhya Pradesh showed a 3D-printed humanoid named 'Yug Bot'.

AI Impact Summit: The India AI Impact Summit brought together leaders from various countries, technical experts from various domains, and new inventions under one roof. During that time, some indigenous robots became the major attraction in New Delhi. Even though the Summit experienced many controversies, ranging from the Chinese RoboDog to Indian Youth Congress protests, the summit received a lot of attention globally.

IIT-Kanpur backed Robot Dog SVAN-M2

The Robot Dog SVAN-M2 drew a lot of the crowd toward itself. The robot dog, as reported by PTI, has been developed by xTerra Robotics. The founder of the startup mentioned that the product is a result of years of transitional research by the IIT Kanpur’s students and faculty members. The company solely operates from IIT Kanpur and was founded in the year 2023 by Nimesh Khandelwal, Avinash Bhashkar, Amritanshu Manu, Aditya Rajawat, and Shakti S Gupta. The robot had an aluminium alloy body and legs. In addition, it utilised a Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) device for the creation of 3-D representations.

UN-WFP’s warehouse Robot

Like IIT Kanpur, the robot of the United Nations World Food Programme (UN-WFP) also gained attraction. The eight-foot-tall robot was developed in India for the programme. According to PTI, it has been designed for utilisation in Food Corporation of India warehouses and state godowns. It also features a plug and play infrastructure. Not just this, it can also detect the changes in temperature along with harmful gases like phosphine. UN-WFP’s Amit Kumar stated that the robot diminishes the need for human entry during the process of fumigation.

He told PTI, “If this robot is in the warehouse, then no one has to go inside for inspection during the fumigation. Whatever is happening inside the godown…this is our eye for it.”

3D-printed humanoid

The students of Madhya Pradesh showed a 3D-printed humanoid. The pavilion put the humanoid in the display and named it ‘Yug Bot’. The humanoid robot has been developed by the students from Class 7 and Class 8, along with the support from the startup Youngoator. The robot is two feet tall and features a plastic skeletal structure. It has visible wiring and a cuboid head that has been fitted with artificial eyes.

(With inputs from PTI)

