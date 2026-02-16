AI Impact Summit 2026: Check dates, venue, entry details, traffic advisory and routes to Bharat Mandapam

Home

AI Impact Summit 2026 kicks off at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, bringing global leaders, tech giants and policymakers together to discuss responsible AI, innovation, governance and India’s growing leadership in artificial intelligence.

Global leaders gather at Bharat Mandapam as AI Impact Summit 2026 positions India at the forefront of the world’s artificial intelligence revolution.

New Delhi – Leaders in technology and policy, heads of state, innovators and thinkers from around the world have descended upon India’s capital this week as the AI Impact Summit 2026 kicked off. With hundreds of sessions and thousands of attendees from across industries and sectors taking place February 16-20, the technology event has been called one of the largest technology gatherings globally this year.

The inaugural international AI summit takes place in New Delhi’s Bharat Mandapam convention center over the course of five days.

Hosting the Global AI Summit

The technology conference represents India’s first foray into bringing together major international stakeholders to discuss artificial intelligence (AI) governance and deployment on a global scale. This international summit is the first of its kind to be hosted in the Global South.

Goals and Vision of the Summit

Organized by the Government of India as part of IndiaAI Mission, the week-long summit focuses on fostering global cooperation around responsible AI development and use cases. Additionally, it highlights AI innovations and breakthroughs from India.

Here are the announced goals and objectives of the summit:

Drive Global Cooperation around AI governance and norms

Accelerate adoption of safe, responsible and inclusive AI

Showcase India's AI solutions and drive global adoption of AI technology

Establish India as a leader in global AI innovation and deployment

More than 500+ curated sessions and dialogues will cover topics such as safety and trust in AI, sustainable development and innovation, human capital and more.

In addition to seeking to become a leader in AI technology deployment, India is championing the idea for a “Global AI Commons” – an open-source ecosystem for AI tools and standards.

Celebrities at the Conference

The summit will see attendance from over two dozen heads of state along with senior U.N. officials, government ministers, CEOs, and more. Big names in tech will also be in attendance including Google, Microsoft, OpenAI, Amazon, Qualcomm and others as they take the stage or participate in working groups and panel discussions.

The participation from some of the world’s largest tech companies and high-profile attendees reflects how the conference seeks to bring public policy conversations to the intersection of innovation and technology. Civil society, startups, researchers, educators, and other stakeholders are also expected to take part.

Summit Sessions and India AI Impact Expo

Sessions taking place at the Bharat Mandapam include plenary sessions, working groups, expert roundtables, and the India AI Impact Expo. The exhibit portion of the conference will feature over 300 exhibitors hailing from more than 30 countries presenting their applications and breakthroughs in AI technology.

Throughout the week attendees can look forward to:

Feb 16-17: Plenary Sessions, policy dialogues and expert panels

Feb 18: Research Symposium with invited researchers and think tanks

Feb 19-20: Leadership Forums, CEO panel sessions, and a global declaration

Looking Forward

Leaders and onlookers around the world will continue to monitor how India handles conversations around job displacement, ethical and safety concerns, global regulation, and the economic impact of AI technology.

