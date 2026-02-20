Bharat Vs Anti-India forces: BJP launches scathing attack against Rahul Gandhi after Youth Congress leaders staged topless protest at Global AI Summit

Home

Bharat Vs Anti-India forces: Youth Congress staged shirtless protests at the AI Summit when many global leaders, technical experts, and international guests were present at the venue.

Bharat Vs Anti-India forces: The Youth Congress conducted a shirtless protest at the AI India Impact Summit 2026 with placards in their hands. The protests have sparked an uproar on social media, and many are saying that the Youth Congress deliberately chose to do this to tarnish the image of India at a global summit. The videos of the protest by the activists have quickly gone viral. Many leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party have condemned the act strongly, whereas the Indian Youth Congress’s party president justified the act.

Youth Congress protests at Bharat Mandapam

#WATCH | Delhi: Indian Youth Congress workers staged a topless protest and chanted anti-Modi slogans at Bharat Mandapam (Source: Indian Youth Congress) pic.twitter.com/WCZgCMwkFZ — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2026

The incident was reported by ANI when the Indian Youth Congress staged the protests at Bharat Mandapam, where the AI India Impact Summit 2026 is going on. The protestors chanted slogans against the Modi government.

Reaction of BJP leaders

The Union Minister and BJP leader Piyush Goyal on X wrote, “This is CONGRESS ARROGANCE & FRUSTRATION on display! So, Mr. Rahul Gandhi, humiliating India to target the Government is your idea of opposition! While you want to CHOKE India’s development by peddling lies about the recent trade deals, your foot soldiers are marching shirtless at the prestigious AI Summit, attempting to embarrass 140 crore Indians globally. This disruption strategy only exposes your and your party’s lack of vision for India.”

The protests happened at the AI Summit, where cutting-edge technology and AI-innovations were being presented. The Summit began on February 16 and the Youth Congress staged the ptrotests on February 20.

Reaction of the National President of the Indian Youth Congress

Uday Bhanu Chib, the national president of the party told ANI, “Today, Youth Congress members went to the AI ​​Summit and raised slogans, ‘PM is compromised.’ This anger isn’t just from our Youth Congress members. It’s from every young person who is unemployed today, and every single one of them knows that our Prime Minister is compromised. This trade deal with the US, we all know, will harm our farmers and people. Only America will benefit. It’s our duty to raise their voice. Our country has democracy. We can hold peaceful protests anywhere…”

The shirtless protests at the AI Summit happened when many global leaders, technical experts, and international guests were present at the venue. The BJP leaders have opposed the act and called out Rahul Gandhi for humiliating India on the global level.

